Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

