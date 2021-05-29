Diversified Trust Co Sells 121 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $75,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $24,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.83 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

