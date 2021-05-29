Diversified Trust Co Sells 121 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $75,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $24,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.83 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
