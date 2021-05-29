Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

HII opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $223.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

