Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% to $33.36-34.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.500-10.200 EPS.

NYSE DG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.96. 2,730,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.13.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

