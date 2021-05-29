Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% to $33.36-34.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.500-10.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.13.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.