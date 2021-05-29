Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.20. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,784. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

