Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

