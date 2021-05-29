Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.41)-($1.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $246-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.17 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.410–1.330 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

DOMO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 768,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,237. Domo has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

