DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the April 29th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. DPCM Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

