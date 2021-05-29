Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

