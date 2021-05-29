DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

DKNG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 14,662,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,986,652. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.95.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

