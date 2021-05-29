Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.98

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 7261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGNU. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $30,643,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $21,231,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $20,220,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $12,132,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $12,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

