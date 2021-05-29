DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 349 Average PT from Analysts

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 349 ($4.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday.

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 419.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

