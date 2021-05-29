DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,796 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $73,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

