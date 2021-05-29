Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003418 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $3,156.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,489.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.94 or 0.06596054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.41 or 0.01856840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00472131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00181869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.13 or 0.00699146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00469055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.54 or 0.00421971 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

