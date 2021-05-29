Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.12. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 86,918 shares changing hands.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dynatronics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

