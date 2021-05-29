Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.12. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 86,918 shares changing hands.
DYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
