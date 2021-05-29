e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE ELF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

