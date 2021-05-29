E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the April 29th total of 2,375,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 536.4 days.

ENAKF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501. E.On has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

