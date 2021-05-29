E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the April 29th total of 2,375,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 536.4 days.
ENAKF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501. E.On has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.
E.On Company Profile
