Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 519.4% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ETST stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile
