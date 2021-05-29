Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 519.4% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ETST stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

