Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.73 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. 110,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $224.88 million, a P/E ratio of 675.68 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

