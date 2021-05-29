Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

