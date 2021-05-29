Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

ELAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 2,540,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,365. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

