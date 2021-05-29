Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7,495.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

NYSE ESTC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39. Elastic has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

