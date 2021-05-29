Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) & Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Element Solutions and Atotech.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Atotech 0 1 8 0 2.89

Element Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.39%. Atotech has a consensus target price of $23.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Atotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech is more favorable than Element Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Element Solutions and Atotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $1.85 billion 3.12 $75.70 million $0.96 24.36 Atotech $1.23 billion 3.80 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.20

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Atotech. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 7.66% 11.96% 6.19% Atotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Element Solutions beats Atotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment offers electronic assembly materials; circuitry solutions comprising circuit board metallization products, circuit formation products, electronic materials, and surface finishes; and semiconductor solutions. This segment primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and energy solutions, which consist of chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore deep-water production and drilling applications. This segment's products include electroless nickel products, plating products, pre-treatment and cleaning solutions, functional conversion coatings, hard-coated films, and water treatment products; solid sheet printing elements and liquid imaging products; and offshore fluids. This segment serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

