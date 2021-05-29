Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 373.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

