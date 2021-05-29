Eminer Price Reaches $0.0040 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $539,958.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00850168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.41 or 0.08712800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00087909 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

