ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.14

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.74. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 14,135 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

