Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Lifted to Buy at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Endesa to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Endesa has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.