Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

