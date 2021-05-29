EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Also, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $428,790. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.