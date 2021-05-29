Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,167 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Criteo worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

