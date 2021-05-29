Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IAA opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.71.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.