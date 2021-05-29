Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 67.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,292,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,606,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,165,281 shares of company stock worth $283,825,973 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

