Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.36. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

