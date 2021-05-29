Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of PVH worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $83,904,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.