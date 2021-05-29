Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

