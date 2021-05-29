Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,384 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.09, a PEG ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.06. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

