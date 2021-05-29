Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,323 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BBL opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

