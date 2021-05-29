Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,905 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nutanix worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 1,527.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $9,050,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 974.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

