Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Up 191.1% in May

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,339,500 shares, an increase of 191.1% from the April 29th total of 2,177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EESO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 4,059,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727,987. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Enzyme Environmental Solutions
