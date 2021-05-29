Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Capitalization Reaches $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

