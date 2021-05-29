Equiniti Group’s (EQN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 175 ($2.29).

Equiniti Group stock opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £666.14 million and a P/E ratio of -362.80. Equiniti Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

