Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.04.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.22. 704,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,607. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.