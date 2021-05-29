Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Equitable Financial has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Equitable Financial
