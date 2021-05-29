Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Equitable Financial has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

