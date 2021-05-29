Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

