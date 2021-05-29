Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CFG stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

