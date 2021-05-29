Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

