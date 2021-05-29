Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Pi Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.40.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.25. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.55 and a 1 year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.