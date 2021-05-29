Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

