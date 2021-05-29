Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post $50.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.31 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $204.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $218.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $238.18 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $265.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $25.60. 413,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,883. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,266,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 152,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

